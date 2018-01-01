Slide1

Join today and get $5 for your first investment

Start Now

Slide1

RICHIE IS SIMPLE #AF

Slide1
Slide1
Slide1
Slide1
Slide1

RICHIE SPEAKS YOUR LANGUAGE

Richie is a Millennial. It asks questions about your personal expenses and, oh yes, even your self-care habits. No other app does it. Seriously!

Slide1

INVEST IN THINGS THAT MATTER THE MOST

You invest in real portfolios made out of stocks and bonds. Richie makes it so easy, seamless and automatic, that no knowledge whatsoever is required.

Slide1

#CYBERSECURITY IS NOT A JOKE

All jokes aside, the privacy and safety of your personal information is as important for us as it is for you. Every piece of sensitive information is secured and encrypted.

Millennials Just Wanna Have Funds!

Join today and get $5 for your first investment

Start Now